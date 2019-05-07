In December 2018, the government announced that it will release GH¢2 billion to settle some arrears owed them early next year but the contractors bemoaned the government's failure to pay them debts owed them.

According to the Ghana Road Contractors Association, its members are struggling to defray loans they took from banks to execute the projects as interest on such loans increase.

The association said the government owes its members GH¢1.9 billion, which they said is having an impact on their businesses.

Willliam Apraku Bondzie, National Treasurer of the association, said "We've tried all angles, we've tried to see those who matter, we've been going to the president. I don't think they’re not aware, they’re very much aware."

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, he called on the government to draft a policy that will award road contracts based on its own budget.

"What we think can be done is that the government must have a policy that: if every year, the government has a budget of say GH¢20 million, and then he proposes 20 million jobs so that when the job is done 20 million is paid, period. Then progressively, year after year, we expand the road network according to the budget that we have," he added.