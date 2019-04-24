The proposal would also be put before Parliament for consideration as soon as it received the needed attention, he said.

According to him, "As at now, I have sent a memo to Cabinet asking for an increase in the tolls all aimed at trying to improve revenue base and to improve the cash flow into the road fund so that the road fund board chairman and his board members will cease to sweat."

Speaking at the Ghana Highway Authority 2019 board and management retreat on Wednesday, Amoako Attah said the move was needed to improve the cash flow of the road fund and help pay contractors.

He acknowledged that the country needed more money to maintain as well as construct road to other centres in the country.

The Minister argued that an increment was needed "so that our contractors can be paid so that we can finance the road infrastructure that we want to give to our people and our country."

He said the current state of toll booths is "so filthy" adding that Ghana is losing the revenue generated at the toll booth.

"We are not getting the expected revenue out of the toll booth... we are losing a minimum of 40 percent [revenue], maximum 80 percent revenue from our toll booths," he noted.