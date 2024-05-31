Bawumia’s victory in the Volta Region will be like a movie to the NDC – NPP

According to Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia is poised to win in the Volta Region.
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed optimism about the chances of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the party in the 2024 general elections.
Mr Ahiagbah expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia’s outreach and efforts in the region would yield significant electoral gains for the NPP in the upcoming December 7 general elections.
Mr Ahiagbah stated, "I have learned that the NDC has issued a statement claiming Bawumia's visit to the Volta Region was unproductive.
Well, this is to show them how their cookie is crumbling in the Volta Region.
Volta is evolving, and Bawumia's sweep will happen to them like a movie.
It's possible!"
He emphasized that the NPP is witnessing a shift in the political dynamics of the Volta Region, traditionally a stronghold for the NDC.
The NPP’s response comes after the NDC criticized Dr. Bawumia’s visit, labelling it a "waste of time and resources."
The NDC Volta Regional Chairman, Mr. James Gunu, had earlier stated that Dr. Bawumia’s visit was essentially a farewell tour as he prepares to exit the political stage.
Mr Gunu also highlighted the alleged marginalization and neglect of the Volta Region by the current administration.
The NPP sees Dr. Bawumia’s engagement in the region as a pivotal move to garner support and build momentum as the election approaches.