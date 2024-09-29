Robbers kill policeman, injure 2 officers in Upper Denkyira

According to report by Adom News, the deceased officer, identified as Evans, was attached to the Dunkwa Divisional Police Headquarters Armory.

The injured officers were rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for urgent medical care.

How 4 heavily armed robbers attacked fuel station, making away with GHS3k

In a related robbery attack incident, a video surfaced online in August 2024 showing four armed robbers attacking a fuel station and making off with money while a commercial vehicle was in the process of refuelling.

Reports indicate that the disturbing incident occurred at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.