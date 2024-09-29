ADVERTISEMENT
Robbers kill policeman, injure 2 officers in Upper Denkyira

Sammy Danso Eghan

A police officer has been killed by armed robbers in Kwame Peprakrom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

Murdered police man
The incident occurred on Saturday, September 28, 2024, between 12 and 1am in the night when his patrol team was ambushed in the town. Two other police officers were also left critically injured.

According to report by Adom News, the deceased officer, identified as Evans, was attached to the Dunkwa Divisional Police Headquarters Armory.

The injured officers were rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for urgent medical care.

In a related robbery attack incident, a video surfaced online in August 2024 showing four armed robbers attacking a fuel station and making off with money while a commercial vehicle was in the process of refuelling.

Reports indicate that the disturbing incident occurred at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Pulse Ghana’s earlier report indicated that the robbers made away with GHC3000.

Sammy Danso Eghan

