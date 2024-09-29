Robbers kill policeman, injure 2 officers in Upper Denkyira

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 28, 2024, between 12 and 1am in the night when his patrol team was ambushed in the town. Two other police officers were also left critically injured.
A police officer has been killed by armed robbers in Kwame Peprakrom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.
According to report by Adom News, the deceased officer, identified as Evans, was attached to the Dunkwa Divisional Police Headquarters Armory.
The injured officers were rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for urgent medical care.
