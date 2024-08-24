ADVERTISEMENT
How 4 heavily armed robbers attacked fuel station, making away with GHS3k (Video)

Andreas Kamasah

A video has surfaced online showing four armed robbers attacking a fuel station and making off with money while a commercial vehicle was in the process of refuelling. The footage has sparked widespread reactions.

Reports indicate that the disturbing incident occurred at Gomoa Dominase Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Thursday, 22 August, at approximately 7 p.m.

In the footage, the four masked and armed bandits are seen wielding guns, with one person, believed to be a fuel station attendant, lying face down on the floor as instructed by the criminals. At the same time, a wine-coloured commercial vehicle with a driver behind the wheel is seen parked by the fuel pumps, as though it was being refuelled. However, it appears the robbers had arrived in the Sprinter bus, pretending to buy fuel before surprising the attendants.

After robbing the victims of their money, the robbers jumped aboard the standby Sprinter bus in which they had ostensibly arrived and sped off.

Shortly after the vehicle left the scene, one of the victims, believed to be a fuel attendant who had been lying prostrate throughout the robbery, swiftly got up and ran off. There was also a motorbike on the ground at the scene, though it is unclear who it belonged to.

According to the Ghanaian blog page EDHUB on X (formerly Twitter), the armed robbers managed to make away with GHS 3,000 from the fuel station.

