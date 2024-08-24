How 4 heavily armed robbers attacked fuel station, making away with GHS3k (Video)

In the footage, the four masked and armed bandits are seen wielding guns, with one person, believed to be a fuel station attendant, lying face down on the floor as instructed by the criminals. At the same time, a wine-coloured commercial vehicle with a driver behind the wheel is seen parked by the fuel pumps, as though it was being refuelled. However, it appears the robbers had arrived in the Sprinter bus, pretending to buy fuel before surprising the attendants.

The robbers are seen dashing from one end of the station to another, searching for and collecting valuables from their targets while yelling and intimidating their victims.

After robbing the victims of their money, the robbers jumped aboard the standby Sprinter bus in which they had ostensibly arrived and sped off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after the vehicle left the scene, one of the victims, believed to be a fuel attendant who had been lying prostrate throughout the robbery, swiftly got up and ran off. There was also a motorbike on the ground at the scene, though it is unclear who it belonged to.