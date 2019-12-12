Th rotation nurses and midwives began their twelve months mandatory rotation in April 2019 after being verified by the Nurses and Midwifery Council.

However, some of the nurses say they have been receiving partial payment, while others insist they have not been paid at all since April.

In a statement, the aggrieved nurses called out President Akufo-Addo, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance over the delay in payment.

They said some of their colleagues are even yet to be taken through the biometric registration, with all discussions to resolve the issue proving futile.

“The hungry and suffering Nurses and Midwives have come to the realisation that the Akufo-Addo government has deliberately decided to treat us this way and we consider it as a resort for incompetence and mismanagement.

“We have suffered for long and still suffering and it looks like we are begging for salary we have worked for,” sections of the statement reads.

They, therefore, appealed to the government to take the necessary steps to pay the allowances of the rotation nurses and midwives.

Read their full statement below: