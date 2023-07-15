Dr. Amanda Odoi had filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court asking the apex court to sanction the Speaker for showing contempt and disregard for court processes relative to the bill.
Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin slapped with contempt suit over anti-gay bill
Alban Bagbin, the speaker of parliament has been slapped with a contempt suit over the anti-gay bill on Friday, July 14
The document states, “The respondent’s clear, intentional, and continuous disregard of the court process necessitates the Respondent being sanctioned for contempt in the public interest and to protect the dignity of the Court,"
“That by his conduct in directing or causing Parliament to proceed to a Second Reading of the Bill, in full knowledge of the pending suit and related interlocutory injunction application, the Respondent has disregarded and disrespected the authority of this Court.
“That such disregard interferes with the outcome of the pending litigation, brings the administration of justice into disrepute, and undermines public confidence in the judicial system.”
On Wednesday, July 5, following the second reading of the Bill Parliament adopted the motion of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliament Committee on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.
