The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he is in consultations with the party’s structures to finalise his choices.

He said he has requested a meeting of the party’s Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) to finalise on his choice of running mate.

Mahama said this during a Facebook live session on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in which he outlined his plans ahead of the 2020 elections.

“Following the easing of restrictions, I have requested our functional executive committee to arrange a meeting of the Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) to finalise my constitutional obligation to consult these bodies on the choice of my running mate,” he said.

“We have also agreed on our choice of the 2020 campaign team and will announce this shortly. Our manifesto committee is also wrapping up its work and we expect to launch our 2020 manifesto in August.”

The NDC is yet to name its running mate, however, some possible candidates have been mentioned in recent months.

The likes of Haruna Iddrisu, Zanetor Rawlings, Kojo Bonsu and Alex Mould himself have all been mooted as possible candidates for the position.

Some weeks ago, Mahama said he didn’t see the need to name a running mate when the country was battling a pandemic.