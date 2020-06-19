He said what the government has done so far is to line up praise singers to hail its management of the health crisis.

This, Mahama described as propaganda, adding that the spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths has exposed the government.

John Mahama

“Lining up Council of State members, chiefs and student groups at the seat of government to congratulate the president’s handling of the pandemic will not let the virus go away,” Mahama said during a Facebook live on Thursday.

“The infections and deaths will ultimately expose you,” the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate added.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has sharply risen to almost 13,000, with the infections currently standing at 12,929.

Although the recoveries encouragingly stand at 4,468, the number of deaths has also moved up to 66 this week.