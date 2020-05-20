Rwanda deploys high-tech robots to screen and deliver food to COVID-19 patients

The robots will help with the screening of COVID-19 patients and also reduce contact with health workers.

On Tuesday, the robots were launched by the country’s Ministry of Health at the Kanyinya Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Kigali.

Rwanda deploys high-tech robots in fight against COVID-19

The robots have the capacity to screen 50 to 150 people per minute and deliver food and medication to patient rooms.

They can also capture data and notify officers on duty about detected abnormalities about patients.

“The use of robots in fighting against COVID-19 will help doctors and nurses in reducing their contact with COVID-19 patients and minimizing their risk of infection with the deadly virus,” Rwandan Health Minister, Daniel Ngamije, said as quoted by CGTN.

The robots were donated by the United Nations Development Program and the Rwandan Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

Rwanda has currently recorded 308 Coronavirus cases, with an impressive 209 recoveries and no deaths.