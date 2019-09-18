According to Forbes, Aliko Dangote is worth $10.3 billion and Mike Adenuga is also estimated to have $9.2 billion.

However, data from the 2019 Wealth Report shows that Nigerian is still behind South Africa and Egypt in terms of wealth.

Compiled by AfrAsia Bank, the data shows that Nigeria’s overall wealth is currently estimated at $225 billion.

South Africa occupies the number one position with a total wealth of $649 billion, while Egypt is second with $303 billion.

Morocco and Kenya come in fourth and fifth places with $114 billion and $93 billion, respectively.

The estimated wealth of the countries was done excluding government funds.

However, it includes private wealth (properties, cash, business interests and equities) held by all the people living in each country.

South African cities also rank the highest when it comes to the wealthiest cities in Africa.

Johannesburg and Capetown (both in South Africa) are ranked first and second wealthiest cities.

Egypt's Cairo is ranked the third wealthiest city on the continent, whiles Lagos is ranked the fourth.