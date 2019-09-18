According to him, they were bribed to collapse by unknown persons to mar the efforts of the Education Ministry to address the issues of placement of students into SHS.

Some BECE graduates collapsed after long hours in a queue to get their SHS placement.

Many people were seen at the Independence square with some pouring water on them who collapsed to help them gain consciousness.

Some of the parents disclosed that they have been at the Independence Square since Sunday afternoon and have still not been attended to as of 9:00 am on Monday.

However, the Education Minister reacting to the news said some faked their collapse.

JHS graduates collapse over SHS placement

"We opened the center at the independence square to address the needs of Ghanaians who want to go to school, but some evil people have decided to pay GH¢20 and GH¢50 to people to go there and stage fainting and collapse, yesterday some of the collapses were fake. I’m even wondering why they brought little kids to the centre.

"Some parents and students come to complain to us that they have not been placed but when you ask for their placement forms, they have none. They only show you their results slip and so I had to issue a directive that no one should come to the centre without a placement form," he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.