Sacked National Security Director‘rewarded’ with a juicy military appointment

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah relieved Mr. Agyeman of his duty due to his role in the alleged assault of Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah last week.

The press statement signed by Mr. Kan-Dapaah said, “The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence Staff for further investigation and appropriate action.”

The statement added that the “three (3) police officers involved have been withdrawn and are to report to the Ghana Police Service for investigation and disciplinary action.”

A Military Secretary (MS) publication labeled “Restricted” and reported by the Fourth Estate said “Lt. Col. FK Agyeman (GH/3306)” was moving from the Army Headquarters, where he was before his secondment of the National Security Ministry, was now in charge of the 64 Infantry Regiment.

That communication comes from the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, which is supposed to investigative Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman and take further actions.

Caleb Kudah had alleged that he was assaulted by the National Security operatives led by Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman.

“They pushed me and I sat on the chair. They [National Security operatives] slapped me from the back. I was trying to appeal to them that they had beaten me enough, but they were just slapping me from the back,” Caleb Kudah said after his release.