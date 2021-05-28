RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

Berlinda Entsie

A 54-year-old female caregiver, Clara Ayani-Ampah has been arrested by the police over the torturous handling of an eleven-month-old baby in her care which allegedly led to the death of the child.

Ampah was arrested after a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the room exposed the devious act, following a complaint lodged by the parents of Allegra Yaba Ackah Mensah, the baby girl, over her death.

In the video cited by pulse.com.gh, the lady coercively strived to push what looked like a liquid-based food substance down the throat of the frail baby.

Ampah, the caregiver, who was not perturbed by the cries of the innocent child and her visible attempts in gasping for breath, pushed the victim’s hand behind her (Ampah) back all in her endeavour to push food down the throat of the child.

The struggle between the woman and the baby who was gasping for breath, amidst cries for help while two other babies helplessly looked on without a full understanding of the ensuing incident is reported to have led to the death of the baby.

Little Allegra Yaba Ackah Mensah was pronounced dead at the North Legon Hospital where she was rushed by managers of the creche.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at Happy Bloomers, a preschool located at Ashongman Estates on May 18, 2021.

