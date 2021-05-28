SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

In the video cited by pulse.com.gh, the lady coercively strived to push what looked like a liquid-based food substance down the throat of the frail baby.

Ampah, the caregiver, who was not perturbed by the cries of the innocent child and her visible attempts in gasping for breath, pushed the victim’s hand behind her (Ampah) back all in her endeavour to push food down the throat of the child.

The struggle between the woman and the baby who was gasping for breath, amidst cries for help while two other babies helplessly looked on without a full understanding of the ensuing incident is reported to have led to the death of the baby.

Little Allegra Yaba Ackah Mensah was pronounced dead at the North Legon Hospital where she was rushed by managers of the creche.