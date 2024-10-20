Salifu Amoako blasts church members for attacking journalist: 'You've disgraced me'

During a sermon on Sunday, 20 October, at Alive Chapel International, Bishop Amoako expressed his disappointment over the incident, urging his congregation to practise restraint, particularly in difficult situations. He called on his followers to focus on compassion and open communication instead of responding with aggression.

“Control yourselves, ACI family. I urge you to have self-control. Some of you came to the court to disgrace me there. You didn’t behave wisely. You have added more battles to my battles already. What you came to do at the court is very disgraceful. You shouldn’t have done that,” he said in a video originally shared by Citi News.

The bishop also pointed out how the actions of his followers had worsened the situation, making things more challenging for him. “Do you know the damage you have done in my life? Now I am fighting what has happened to me and the media is fighting me. The case is now in the court. We don’t go to court to fight, but we go there to interpret the law,” he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Salifu Amoako Pulse Ghana

Bishop Amoako warned his congregation about the potential legal trouble they narrowly escaped due to the altercation, reminding them of the risks they took. “Some of you were lucky that you were not arrested. Some of you went there to mess up. By now, you should be in jail. I have not called you to come and fight for me. Now listen to me, I have not called you to come and fight for me.”