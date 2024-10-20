ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Salifu Amoako blasts church members for attacking journalist: 'You've disgraced me'

Andreas Kamasah

Bishop Salifu Amoako, whose 16-year-old son was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the lives of two young girls in East Legon on Saturday, 12 October, has spoken out against the actions of some of his church members.

Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International
Bishop Salifu Amoako, Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International

Following a court session on Thursday, 17 October 2024, members of his Alive Chapel International (ACI) allegedly assaulted a journalist from EIB Network.

Recommended articles

During a sermon on Sunday, 20 October, at Alive Chapel International, Bishop Amoako expressed his disappointment over the incident, urging his congregation to practise restraint, particularly in difficult situations. He called on his followers to focus on compassion and open communication instead of responding with aggression.

“Control yourselves, ACI family. I urge you to have self-control. Some of you came to the court to disgrace me there. You didn’t behave wisely. You have added more battles to my battles already. What you came to do at the court is very disgraceful. You shouldn’t have done that,” he said in a video originally shared by Citi News.

The bishop also pointed out how the actions of his followers had worsened the situation, making things more challenging for him. “Do you know the damage you have done in my life? Now I am fighting what has happened to me and the media is fighting me. The case is now in the court. We don’t go to court to fight, but we go there to interpret the law,” he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor Salifu Amoako
Pastor Salifu Amoako Pastor Salifu Amoako Pulse Ghana

Bishop Amoako warned his congregation about the potential legal trouble they narrowly escaped due to the altercation, reminding them of the risks they took. “Some of you were lucky that you were not arrested. Some of you went there to mess up. By now, you should be in jail. I have not called you to come and fight for me. Now listen to me, I have not called you to come and fight for me.”

His remarks were a clear appeal to his church members to step back and allow the court proceedings to unfold without further conflict.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident in East Legon

East Legon: 4 dead, 2 vehicles burnt to ashes in accident

Joyce Aryee

Must we stop paying salaries because National Cathedral is on hold? - Dr Joyce Aryee

Mahama and Bawumia

Bawumia vs Mahama—who has the better solution to galamsey? Here's the breakdown

MPRAESO SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

5 out of 8 students arrested for allegedly raping a female student at Mpraeso SHS