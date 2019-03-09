The Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament said Mohammed Sulemana, his attacker, did not mention his name when he rendered the apology.

He insisted the National Security operative, rather, apologized to the country.

“The gentleman did not mention my name in his apology when he was giving his testimony on Friday," he said.

He added: "So he is apologising to the country. I am not in a position to accept for the country. I didn’t hear a specific apology to me for the assault."

Taking his turn before the Emile Short Commission, Sulemana said he assaulted the MP because he insulted him.

He said he didn't know Sam George was an MP, saying his conduct did not also befit an MP.

He also said “what he [Sam George] was doing and the way he was acting didn’t make him seem like a Member of Parliament. If I had known that this was an MP, I would never have done that. I was guilty of what I did.

"I regretted all I did. Whenever you err or offends somebody, what you need to say is I am sorry, I will not do that again.”