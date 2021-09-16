Sammy Gyamfi fingers Nana Addo and Bawumia in Owusu Bempah's arrest

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, he alleged that "What we are being told that the law is working is not true. That is now what is happening. I will always advocate for the rule of law. I will be the last person to defend him but where there is a fight in a particular party [NPP] and because of that they want to discredit someone [Rev. Owusu Bempah] and harass the person to cover up what is happening in their party, we must come out and speak against it."