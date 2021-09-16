The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries were arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, alongside three persons after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his Church premises.
Sammy Gyamfi fingers Nana Addo and Bawumia in Owusu Bempah's arrest
Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are behind the arrest of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.
The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agrdaa.
After struggles to secure bail, Sammy Gyamfi said it is a deliberate move by some powerful men in government to frustrate Rev. Owusu Bempah as punishment for prophesying that Dr. Bawumia cannot become President.
In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, he alleged that "What we are being told that the law is working is not true. That is now what is happening. I will always advocate for the rule of law. I will be the last person to defend him but where there is a fight in a particular party [NPP] and because of that they want to discredit someone [Rev. Owusu Bempah] and harass the person to cover up what is happening in their party, we must come out and speak against it."
"Nana Addo and Bawumia are unhappy Rev. Owusu Bempah is not in support of the Vice President ahead of the 2020 general elections. It is because of this that all this is going on," he added.
Meanwhile, Owusu Bempah has been granted bail at a whopping GH¢200,000 with 2 sureties by an Accra High Court.
