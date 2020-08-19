The National Communication Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said Dr. Bawumia’s catalogue of projects attributed to the Akufo-Addo government contained a lot of falsehoods.

“Bawumia’s presentation on the so-called infrastructural achievements of the Akufo Addo-government, is a compendium of blatant falsehoods, plagiarized Mahama projects and a comical celebration of mediocrity,” Mr. Gyamfi tweeted.

READ ALSO: Gov’t upgrading Kumasi Airport to receive international flights to ease pressure on Kotoka Airport

The Vice President on Tuesday touted several projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government during a Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair held at the Academy of Arts and Sciences in Accra.

He said the Akufo-Addo government has so far completed 8,746 infrastructural projects since assuming office in 2017.

He, therefore, challenged the NDC to provide data to show the number of projects they also completed during their eight-year tenure.

“Our opponents are welcomed to show us what they accomplished by way of infrastructure initiated in their first term of office. They are welcome. They should bring the data and we will interrogate it,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“This is because virtually all the key points that they point to were started in their second term of office. We are however happy to compare our first term records to their eight-year term in office in the area of infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Sammy Gyamfi said the NDC will duly respond to the Vice President’s claims, insisting “we shall unpack the lies and set the records straight on Thursday.”