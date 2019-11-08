They contend that the road from Samreboi to Prestea-Nkwanta is very poor for a community contributing so much in natural resources to the country.

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, the spokesperson for the residents, Alhaji Issah Seidu, said they will protest till their roads are fixed.

“All the market women have decided to join the demonstration. All of them are participating so they are not moving. They have voluntarily decided to join to tell the government that, they are very concerned about this bad road. “

Samreboi hosts one of the biggest timber firms in the country called Samartex.

Protestors are burning tyres and wielding placards with varied inscriptions to drum home their demands.

Residents in most parts of the country continue to decry the roads which are full of potholes, bumps and contribute to accidents.

They argue that the deplorable state of the road becomes a challenge for farmers and market women to cart their goods to and from the area.