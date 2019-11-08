It was adopted following a UNDP High Level Dialogue with African influencers held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel on Thursday.

The UNDP High Level Dialogue was held under the theme: ‘Africa’s Money For African Development: A Future Beyond Aid.’

The aim is to see African countries grow to a level where they would be able to use their resources properly to finance their development.

President Akufo-Addo

Another issue discussed at the dialogue was how best to implement the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“I wish to thank President Akufo Addo for sounding the clarion call asidiously and consistently working towards this goal,” the Director, Regional Bureau for Africa (RBA) UNDP, Ahunna Eziakonwa, said.

On his part, President Akufo Addo said he is very passionate about the subject of Ghana Beyond Aid and Africa Beyond Aid.

He called on all African leaders to use their countries’ resources judiciously and not always depend on benefactors.

“When I talk about Ghana or Africa Beyond Aid, I am simply insisting that we use our resources to build robust economies that will propel us into the likes of the developed nations of the world,” Nana Addo said.

“I am insisting that we stop believing that our deliverance will come from benefactors. I am insisting that we take our fate in our own hands and work to bring us to where we do not look for or expect charity.”

UNDP High Level Dialogue was graced by political, traditional and business leaders.