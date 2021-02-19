The lawyer described Dr. Adutwum as a generational thinker, insisting every Ghanaian must be proud of such a man.

Mr. Lardy Anyenini said this during a discussion on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Samson Lardy Anyenini

“He has got a track record as a private individual in the United States establishing an education facility and managing it well,” he said.

“He has a certain plan, you can tell he is a generational thinker. He is thinking that in this number of years, we are looking for this number of Engineers [students Adutwum is sponsoring to study Engineering] to come from my place.

“So he decides I’m going to invest in that. So, this year alone, he is sponsoring 30 students in Engineering. If he is consistent in that for about a certain number of years, he will not make a mistake, the results will come in due course.”

Dr. Adutwum is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti region.

He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to serve as Deputy Minister of Education in 2017 and has now been nominated for the role of substantive Minister.

Dr. Adutwum has often been praised for the initiatives he has taken, both as a Deputy Education Minister and a lawmaker.

He was recently lauded for fulfilling a promise to sponsor the education of 30 engineering students in his constituency.

Dr. Adutwum was also very impressive when he faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Thursday for his vetting.

Samson Lardy said one does not need “to be in an area and have the expertise to be able to judge that you should be proud as a Ghanaian to have him as your minister for that particular portfolio.”