Savanna Region: Migrant Fulani herdsmen commit most armed robberies - Police

He said police records show that the majority of armed robberies in the region are committed by Fulani herdsmen.

Pulse Ghana

DCOP Bediako made this known at a consultative forum held in Damongo on commercial charcoal burning, sustainable small-scale mining, and indiscriminate rosewood harvesting.

He said crime-fighting was a shared responsibility and called for effective stakeholder collaboration with the traditional authorities in reducing crime in the region.

He stated that the Fulani herdsmen work under people who are known in the region.