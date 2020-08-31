The suspects were arrested on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after attacking the victim Mma Meri on Saturday night.

The suspects are Zakaria Abdul Karim, 30 years; Shaibu Iddrisu, 35 years; Atta Alhassan, 57 years; Salugu Isahaku alias Orulanaa aged 45 years; and Haruna Jebuni, 58 years.

They are currently in police custody and would be arraigned before court after being charged.

The police cautioned that any person(s) who takes the law into their hands would be arrested and dealt with according to law.