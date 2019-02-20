The explosion, which happened around 12pm, had people living and working around the area to abscond for their dear lives.

Details of what caused the explosion remains sketchy, however, eyewitnesses at the scene told Pulse Ghana that they just heard a loud noise from that area and saw the transformer burning.

Though several calls were placed to inform the Ghana Fire Service, it took the bravery of some residents to put out the flames with fire extinguishers and sand despite having a difficult time dealing with the electric fire.

Calls to the Electricity Company of Ghana to cut power supply in the area proved futile. The Ghana Fire Service, however, showed up later to calm the situation.