Schlupp overtakes Essien as Ghanaian footballer with most appearances in Premier League

Schlupp has now overtaken Michel Essien, who also played 168 times for Chelsea during his eight-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian previously played for Leicester City and was part of the Foxes team that won the Premier League in 2015/16.

He then moved to Crystal Palace in the summer of 2017 and has since been an integral part of the Eagles as they aim to avoid relegation this season.

This comes after Jordan Ayew also became Ghana’s all-time top-scorer in the English Premier League last year.