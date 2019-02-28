The lecturers are unhappy about the fact that majority of their students failed in the bar exams organised by an independent examination council.

Only 64 students passed in the 2018 professional law examinations, with over 280 more set to repeat various courses.

Meanwhile, 177 students are also set for a resit after they were referred in various papers.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that lecturers, including Justices of the Supreme and Appeals Courts, together with some seasoned lawyers, have all threatened to resign over the mass failure of students.

The report claims the lecturers have given the General Legal Council up to next week to review and collate the exam scores.

They also want the Council to reduce the exorbitant cost of re-marking from GHc 3,000 to GHC 500 per paper, and to cancel all questions set from outside the course manual.

The lecturers have threatened to boycott classes and subsequently resign en bloc if these demands are not met.