Second Rastafarian student reports to Achimota School

Kojo Emmanuel

Tyrone Marhguy, one of the two Rastafarian students who was earlier denied admission by the Achimota School, has finally been admitted to join his colleagues in the classroom.

Tyrone Marhguy
Tyrone Marhguy Pulse Ghana

Tyrone reported to school on Friday, June 4, 2021, and went through all the necessary processes and he joins his colleague Rasta student Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea who reported to the school on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

This comes after the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court ordered the Achimota school to admit the two Rastafarian students at the centre of the school admission brouhaha.

The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.

Achimota school
Achimota school Pulse Ghana

Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea sued Achimota school for denying them admission because of their dreadlocks.

The applicants are asking the court to declare that the failure and or refusal of the school to admit or enroll them on the basis of their Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs, and culture characterised by keeping their dreadlocks is a violation of their fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, particularly Articles 12(1); 23; 21(1)(b)(c); 26(1)); and 17(2) and (3).

