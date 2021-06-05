Second Rastafarian student reports to Achimota School

This comes after the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court ordered the Achimota school to admit the two Rastafarian students at the centre of the school admission brouhaha.

The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.

Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea sued Achimota school for denying them admission because of their dreadlocks.