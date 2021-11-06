It is reported that Tupac and other mates had demanded the deceased to remove his shirt and hand it over to them, which the deceased declined but was forced to comply with after a heated altercation.
Second-year student of Konongo Odumasi SHS stabs 17-year-old first-year student to death
A seventeen-year-old first-year student of the Konongo Odumasi Senior High School in the Ashanti region has been stabbed to death by a second-year student simply identified as Tupac.
Some students who witnessed the bloody incident narrated that the initial altercation occurred around 8;30 pm over the former’s shirt when he and his colleagues were returning from evening studies on Friday, November 5.
Then, a fight later erupted between the first-year and second-year students as a group of seniors confronted the juniors to further bully them. In the course of the fight, Tupac allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased.
When the incident happened, Tupac had attempted to escape but the entire student body came together to arrest and handed him over to the police. They have vowed to help the police in every possible way to unravel the truth.
READ ALS: “Womanizing is good 100%” – Ghanaian pastor dares pastors who disagree to come for education (video)
The police have been to the scene to gather the necessary evidence, according to a report by Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor.
Tupac is currently in police custody while four other students who were invited by the police to assist with investigations have been left to return to the school.
Dr Benjamin Kweku Baah, headmaster of the school said his outfit is in talks with the deceased’s family who is demanding the corpse for burial.
He assured that the school will take care of the cost of the autopsy to give some relief to the bereaved family.
Dr Baah added that the school will fully cooperate with the police to get to the bottom of the incident.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh