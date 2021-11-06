Second-year student of Konongo Odumasi SHS stabs 17-year-old first-year student to death

Some students who witnessed the bloody incident narrated that the initial altercation occurred around 8;30 pm over the former’s shirt when he and his colleagues were returning from evening studies on Friday, November 5.

Then, a fight later erupted between the first-year and second-year students as a group of seniors confronted the juniors to further bully them. In the course of the fight, Tupac allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased.

When the incident happened, Tupac had attempted to escape but the entire student body came together to arrest and handed him over to the police. They have vowed to help the police in every possible way to unravel the truth.

The police have been to the scene to gather the necessary evidence, according to a report by Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor.

Tupac is currently in police custody while four other students who were invited by the police to assist with investigations have been left to return to the school.

Dr Benjamin Kweku Baah, headmaster of the school said his outfit is in talks with the deceased’s family who is demanding the corpse for burial.

He assured that the school will take care of the cost of the autopsy to give some relief to the bereaved family.