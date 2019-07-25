Three teenagers, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie are all yet to be found since going missing last year.

The girls were all kidnapped in in Takoradi in the Western region between August and December last year.

Although the Police has managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, they have not been able to get him to reveal the whereabouts of the girls.

This has led to criticisms from civil society groups, gender activists and some lawyers, who believe the security agencies are not handling the case properly.

Speaking on the matter, President Akufo-Addo said the various security agencies are working hard to rescue the kidnapped girls.

“All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” Nana Addo said on day-two of his tour of the Western Region.

“The fact that not much information has been out in the public domain does not imply that the state or security agencies are not working hard to ensure their safe return to their families.”

This comes after the Director General of the CID, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, earlier suggested the police had discovered the location of the kidnapped girls.

Addressing the media at a press conference on April 2, 2019, she said the police will not disclose the whereabouts of the girls for their own safety.

However, the CID Boss later backtracked on her statement, insisting she was misunderstood and that her statement was meant to give hope to the families of the missing girls.