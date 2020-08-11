The convict, Samuel Clottey, alias Barton, was jailed by an Accra Circuit Court after pleading guilty to defilement and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Ms. Priscilla Dapaah Mireku.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, presenting the case to the court said the victim lived with her father in the same vicinity with Clottey and both used to play around.

He said on July 7, 2020, the victim was frying pancake when Clottey requested to buy some and also told her to bring the pancake to his house adding that the victim went to give the pancake to Clottey in the company of her peers, but the convict told her peers to wait outside.

He added that "Clottey lured the victim into his room, removed her dress and pant and had sexual intercourse with her" and gave the victim GH¢3.00.

The prosecutor said on July 19, 2020, the victim narrated her ordeal to the grandmother, stating that the convict had sex with her in his room on five different occasions.

The grandmother also informed the parent of the victim which led to the arrest of Clottey.

But Clottey said he only had sex with her three times.

"I only had sex with the victim three times and not five times," he told the court.