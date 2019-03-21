The bodies of the deceased were found near Samad Hotel close to the Abrepo old market, in a suspicion that they were gang-raped.

One of the women, believed to be in her forties, had her trousers pulled down to her knee, without panties, her red blouse pulled up to the neck and her round handbag around the neck whiles the second body was found in a kneeling position with the chest and face down to the floor with no underwear.

The two women, according to reports, are not known in the vicinity.

An eyewitness who narrated the incident said the fair woman was found with a mobile phone placed in her brassier and alive by but could not speak and later died whiles the second lady was already dead when found.

Assemblyman for the Kokoso Asubonteng Electoral Area, Amoako Asante Francis said handbags full of condoms were found with the two women.

He said none of the over 500 locals who converged on the scene of the crime could recognise the two bodies.

He added that he received a call about the sighting of the bodies around 6:30 a.m. and immediately phoned the Police Commander, Boampong-Asuabeng about it.

"So, I, too, quickly run to the scene. When I came, we saw only one fair-coloured lady lying there, so, about ten, fifteen minutes [later], a certain guy wanted to make a call, so, when he stood somewhere around, he immediately saw there another woman lying inside the bush, so, we rushed to the scene and saw that there’s another woman who was also dead. So, in fact, it was very miserable, very bad," he noted.