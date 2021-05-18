Seek legal redress if you disagree with your dismal - Minister to brutalized National Security chief

In a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM Tuesday morning, Mr Osei Mensah said Mr Opare-Addo tried to ignore the notice to him to vacate the office.

Explaining, he said as a Regional Minister, he himself received a letter notifying him that a new Regional Security Coordinator had been appointed.

He said he spoke to Mr Opare-Addo about the development but he later received information from Mr Opare-Addo that he had been asked to continue with his work.

Mr Osei Mensah indicated that Mr Opare-Addo had attempted to stay in office disregarding the notice on the appointment of a new person.

To him, it was needless for such a high ranking officer to be engaging in a media war in matters like this when he can get it amicably resolved.

Pulse Ghana

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 a group of persons suspected to be part of the disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group, the Delta Force, were arrested for allegedly attempting to forcibly remove Mr Opare-Addo from his office as the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.