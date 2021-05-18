Seek legal redress if you disagree with your dismal - Minister to brutalized National Security chief

According to him, DCOP Opare-Addo should desist fighting his dismissal in the media.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has advised the ousted National Security boss of the region to go to court if he has any grievances.
According to him, DCOP Opare-Addo should desist fighting his dismissal in the media.
In a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM Tuesday morning, Mr Osei Mensah said Mr Opare-Addo tried to ignore the notice to him to vacate the office.
Explaining, he said as a Regional Minister, he himself received a letter notifying him that a new Regional Security Coordinator had been appointed.
He said he spoke to Mr Opare-Addo about the development but he later received information from Mr Opare-Addo that he had been asked to continue with his work.
Mr Osei Mensah indicated that Mr Opare-Addo had attempted to stay in office disregarding the notice on the appointment of a new person.
To him, it was needless for such a high ranking officer to be engaging in a media war in matters like this when he can get it amicably resolved.
On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 a group of persons suspected to be part of the disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group, the Delta Force, were arrested for allegedly attempting to forcibly remove Mr Opare-Addo from his office as the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.
Said to be acting with operatives of the National Security on the orders of superiors, they insisted on taking Mr Opare-Addo out of his office.
