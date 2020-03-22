President Nana Akfuo-Addo has declared Wednesday, 25th March a National day of Fasting and Prayer for the coronavirus outbreak.

He made the announcement in a broadcast Saturday evening saying, "Whilst we continue to adhere to these measures, and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us, also, to seek the face of the Almighty.

"So, on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians, Christians and Muslims, to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic," the president said in a broadcast address Saturday evening.

He said the prayer and fasting was in addition to other measures the government has instituted to combat the spread of the virus in Ghana.

Other measures adopted include the closure of the country's land, sea and air borders to human traffic, procurement of 50,000 testing kit and the recruitment of retired health workers.

Meanwhile, Ghana's confirmed Coronavirus cases has climbed to 21, the Ministry of Information said Saturday evening.

One person infected with the virus has died in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, while at least 18 of the infected patients are responding to treatment, President Akufo-Addo said in his broadcast address.

At least three of these cases have been suspected to be community spread.

Cases in Africa have surpassed 1,000 with Egypt, South Africa and Algeria being the most affected.

Globally, there have been over 255,000 cases confirmed, over 10,400 deaths and over 87,000 persons recovered.