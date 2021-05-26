Sekondi Prison appeals to Gov’t to increase GHc1.80p feeding allowance of inmates

PRO of the prison, DSP Nester Adjetey Cyriano, said the amount allotted to each prisoner is not enough to get them good meals.

pulse senegal

“The main reason for this is that the feeding allowance given to each prisoner per day is GH 1.80p. This money as we speak goes to the contractor before it gets to us, the contractor will also make their profit out of this 1.80p so finally what gets to the inmate will probably be GH 1.50p 0r 1.60p and with this amount, there is no way we can serve them with adequate and nutritious meals,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Many of them did not know that they were being served on 1.80p pesewas, so we brought that to their attention, and we explained the matters further to them that we are still making a move to appeal to the government to consider reviewing the amount upwards,” he added.

Last week, there were protests by some of the prisoners, who complained about the poor quality and quantity of food served to them.

About 600 of the inmates at the facility refused to eat, maintaining that their meals haven’t been the best for some months now.

DSP Adjetey Cyriano admitted that the food served to the inmates has been one way in recent times.

“It was Sunday, in the morning between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 am, when we served them their meals, and they refused to take it. It was porridge. And then they got agitated and were saying that the food we have been serving them is not sufficient, and it’s not quality enough.