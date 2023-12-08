ADVERTISEMENT
Senya Bereku residents clash with soldiers over disputed land

Evans Annang

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces clashed with some residents of Senya Bereku in the Central Region over a disputed land.

In a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the residents squared up to the military over a land that had allegedly been allocated to them by the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council.

The Senya Traditional Council prevented the land from being given out to the Military and beseiged the said piece of land obstructing the ceremony to officially hand over the land to the Military and threatening mayhem if the authorities at Gomoa Fetteh handed over the land to the Military.

According to Nai Kwaku Kormittey the Acting Chief of Senya Bereku, they will resist any attempt to hand over their land to the Military.

“The Fetteh people approached us and we spoke to them about the said piece of land. We informed our lawyers about the move for advice but before we realised the military had entered the piece of land working. We heard that they were coming here to perform an official ceremony to hand over the land to their officer so we besieged the land.

“We want to tell the President of the state to look into the matter. An estate developer gave them a piece of land close to our land but they have sold it and now trying to approach our land. We won’t agree,” Nai Kormittey said.

Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council and the Senya Bereku Traditional Council reportedly have a long-standing dispute over one hundred acres of land which the Gomoa Fetteh Traditional Council is giving out to the Military.

Evans Annang

