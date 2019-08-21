According to him, Ghana’s premier University churns out people with degrees and not people with an education to attain skills.

Speaking at a forum to mark the school's 70th anniversary, he called for the clearing out of old managers and lecturers in the school.

"I have three degrees; all from the University of Ghana. I won’t hire anybody [from UG], it's simple. And it’s a matter of substance: what do you churn out? You are churning out people with degrees, not people with an education, not people with skills on how to live; that is the problem.

"And respectfully, the old men running this school, they are too many, get them out. I beg you; you guys are not doing anything that is relevant for the future and you won’t get people wanting to employ the people out of this place.

"Your MBA students, plenty of them I won’t hire, your classmates, I won’t hire. I was also in that school. How many TA [Teaching Assistants] haven’t written people’s thesis?" he said.

He added: "This is a school of mediocrity. Look at the panelists, their tables, no place for them to even keep their books and things and water, they have to go on the floor.

"This typifies what you’re sitting in Prof. If you want to fix it, forget about this your 70 years and your University of Ghana. I bluff a lot with my school because whatever it is, this is where I come from, but forget it, the world has moved on, you’re not going to live on your past glories anymore, people come here because it is a to-do – I must get a degree – that is the reason why people are coming here.

"You must make people cease wanting to come for a degree but wanting to come for an education and with certain skills that make them viable in the future. Your children don’t have skills that make them viable for the future, they don’t have the thinking, they are robots, even that robot they can’t even do it; I’m telling you. So, if you want to fix it, it starts with you guys as lecturers, it starts with being the thinkers, you guys are not thinking, respectfully."