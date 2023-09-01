Hosi commended the IGP for his practical and hands-on approach to issues since taking office, asserting that Dampare's appointment was one of the most meritocratic and non-political decisions made by President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Dampare's appointment hailed as Akufo-Addo's meritocratic choice
Finance and economic policy analyst Senyo Hosi has called on Ghanaians to support the Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare in implementing what he describes as a transformation agenda for the police service.
Recommended articles
In a Facebook post, Hosi highlighted his initial excitement about Dampare's appointment and mentioned that he had debated the issue with politicians from both sides. However, after observing Dampare's performance, he received positive feedback even from those who had initially expressed doubts.
Hosi also shared an incident involving the IGP's intervention during a demonstration related to the domestic debt exchange. Dampare reached out to Hosi on the eve of a planned protest and expressed his willingness to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the issue rather than using force.
Addressing political actors, Hosi urged them to refrain from obstructing the IGP in his service to the nation, emphasizing that Ghana is bigger than personal interests.
"Dampare is doing great. If you can't applaud or support him, then at least, don't stand in his way," Hosi concluded.
The call from Senyo Hosi comes as the IGP faces both internal and external challenges in his efforts to reform the Ghana Police Service and maintain law and order in the country.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh