Dampare's appointment hailed as Akufo-Addo's meritocratic choice

In a Facebook post, Hosi highlighted his initial excitement about Dampare's appointment and mentioned that he had debated the issue with politicians from both sides. However, after observing Dampare's performance, he received positive feedback even from those who had initially expressed doubts.

Hosi also shared an incident involving the IGP's intervention during a demonstration related to the domestic debt exchange. Dampare reached out to Hosi on the eve of a planned protest and expressed his willingness to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the issue rather than using force.

Addressing political actors, Hosi urged them to refrain from obstructing the IGP in his service to the nation, emphasizing that Ghana is bigger than personal interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dampare is doing great. If you can't applaud or support him, then at least, don't stand in his way," Hosi concluded.