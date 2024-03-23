ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Settle owed NSS allowances – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on the government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure the prompt payment of allowances to National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel nationwide.

John Mahama
John Mahama

Mahama emphasized the importance of disbursing these allowances to support the financial needs of the National Service personnel who contribute significantly to various sectors of the economy during their service period.

Recommended articles

Addressing the issue during a public event, Mahama highlighted the challenges faced by NSS personnel due to delays in the payment of their allowances. He stressed that these delays often create financial hardships for the service personnel, affecting their well-being and ability to fulfill their duties effectively.

“There was never a time in my government where we could not pay a monthly allowance, but today for five months, they cannot pay the service personnel, and the money is not so much.

“What kind of government is this? Nothing seems to be going well. The economy was bad and we are wallowing in debt, and the little amount due these personnel, you are equally unable to pay,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The call by Mahama comes amidst concerns raised by NSS personnel and various stakeholders about the delays in the payment of allowances, which have persisted for some time. These delays have often resulted in frustration and discontent among the service personnel, prompting calls for urgent action from the government.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Service Personnel Association, Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah, has noted that the association is negotiating with the government but warned that if a consensus is not reached, a strike will follow.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

Judicial Service implements court shift system to address case backlog

fantasy-dome

Fantasy Dome allegedly pulled down

John Mahama

Agenda 111 is not realistic – Mahama

IMF boss Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo

IMF boss explains why African leaders should use AI to ensure quick economic development