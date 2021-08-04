The protest is geared towards getting the government to pay attention to the plights of Ghanaians across the country.
Several Ghanaians have gathered at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle this morning to partake in the ‘Fix the country’ demonstration.
The protest is geared towards getting the government to pay attention to the plights of Ghanaians across the country.
The protests began online in May following an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some areas.
It gained more traction when call and data charges were increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.
The group had earlier tried to embark on a peaceful protest on the streets but were stopped by the Police, who secured an injunction against the move.
However, after several failed attempted to stage the demo, it was finally set for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, which coincides with the Founders’ Day celebration.
Several Ghanaians have already gathered this morning at the Obra Spot to join in the ‘Fix the country’ demonstrations.
See a video of the protest below:
