RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch: Several Ghanaians gather for #FixTheCountry demonstration

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Several Ghanaians have gathered at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle this morning to partake in the ‘Fix the country’ demonstration.

Watch: Several Ghanaians gather for #FixTheCountry demonstration
Watch: Several Ghanaians gather for #FixTheCountry demonstration

The protest is geared towards getting the government to pay attention to the plights of Ghanaians across the country.

Recommended articles

The protests began online in May following an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some areas.

twitter.com

It gained more traction when call and data charges were increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

The group had earlier tried to embark on a peaceful protest on the streets but were stopped by the Police, who secured an injunction against the move.

However, after several failed attempted to stage the demo, it was finally set for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, which coincides with the Founders’ Day celebration.

twitter.com

Several Ghanaians have already gathered this morning at the Obra Spot to join in the ‘Fix the country’ demonstrations.

See a video of the protest below:

twitter.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Gov't to implement free tertiary education - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

27-year-old Ghanaian engineer drowns in the U.S.

Andrew Amuna

Asante Bediatuo clears air on the purchase of Holiday Inn Hotel

Nana Asante Bediatuo

Contribute GHS100 a month to help build National Cathedral - Govt to Ghanaians

Nana Addo with National Cathedral design