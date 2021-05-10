Photos: Several shops destroyed as fire sweeps through Accra’s Timber Market

The fire is reported to have started at about 9 am but the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived on the scene about two hours later.

“Part of the structure is made of concrete blocks, but the part at the top is wooden,” an eyewitness is quoted as saying.

“It took the Fire service two hours to get here. I called their contact lines many times but no one answered.”

There have been similar fire incidents recorded in various parts of the country since the beginning of the year.

In February, a fire outbreak near Social Welfare in Madina in Accra ravaged a nursery school in the area.

There have also been similar fire outbreaks in markets in Mankessim, Kumasi, and Sunyani and other cities.