RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Several shops destroyed as fire sweeps through Accra’s Timber Market

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The popular Timber Market near Amamomo in Accra has been gutted by fire, destroying several shops and stores.

Timber Market razed by fire
Timber Market razed by fire Pulse Ghana

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the fire destroyed a twelve-room storey building and other 10 shops.

Recommended articles

The fire is reported to have started at about 9 am but the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived on the scene about two hours later.

Timber Market razed by fire
Timber Market razed by fire Pulse Ghana

“Part of the structure is made of concrete blocks, but the part at the top is wooden,” an eyewitness is quoted as saying.

“It took the Fire service two hours to get here. I called their contact lines many times but no one answered.”

There have been similar fire incidents recorded in various parts of the country since the beginning of the year.

Timber Market razed by fire
Timber Market razed by fire Pulse Ghana

In February, a fire outbreak near Social Welfare in Madina in Accra ravaged a nursery school in the area.

There have also been similar fire outbreaks in markets in Mankessim, Kumasi, and Sunyani and other cities.

In January, the GNFS also disclosed that 16 fires were recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in the first two weeks of 2021.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

Angry youth beat soldiers to pulp

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game