According to reports, the fire started from one room on an upper floor, spread to other areas, and destroyed property worth thousands of cedis, and about six rooms were affected in the inferno.

The Ghana National Fire Service station at Abelenkpe was called to douse the fire.

According to the Tesano Divisional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, some housewives at the barracks first raised the alarm of the fire.

"We heard the barracks women, our wives at home shouting fire. We quickly run to the place and saw fire coming out of two of the rooms, so we quickly called for the fire service," he said.

Fire guts Tesano police barracks

The Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs. Effia Tenge, speaking on the incident said the Tesano Police received information about the fire outbreak around 2 pm on Monday, February 1, 2021.

She said a team of police personnel went to the scene of the incident which was close to the Tesano Police Station and found Block Three on fire.

She stated that personnel from the fire service managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other blocks and were ultimately able to put off the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.