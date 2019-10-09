Following BBC Eye’s documentary in some West African schools, the conversation has been ignited with a host of people sharing their opinions on social media.

Two lecturers from the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor were captured in the documentary.

The University of Ghana released a statement to interdict Prof. Gyampo and Dr Butakor as part of further investigations into the matter. The lecturers will be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee who work with the university’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy.

Here is what the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy say.

The policy talks about its purpose, application and scope, defines terms and talks about the rights of the complainant, rights of the respondent and the right to representation.

On sexual harassment

Sexual Harassment

On other forms of sexual misconduct

Other forms of sexual misconduct

Definitions

Definitions

Definitions

Read the full document ‘Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy’ HERE.