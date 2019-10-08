University of Ghana officially responds to ‘Sex for Grades’ scandal

In a statement, the University said it does not condone any form on sexual harassment and condemns such acts.

“The University of Ghana’s attention has been drawn to a BBC documentary entitled “Sex for Grades” Undercover in West African Universities fully aired in the evening of October7, 2019,” the statement reads.

“We would like to state unequivocally that the university places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct, and condemn any of such acts.”

The BBC’s undercover documentary, which was premiered on Monday, focuses on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary, although the former has vehemently denied all the allegations.

The UG Managerment further stated that the two implicated lecturers have been interdicted, as investigations continue into the matter:

Read the University of Ghana’s full statement below: