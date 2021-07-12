His comments come after Kweku Baako in regards to the viral warning letter issued to the social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly called Macho Kaaka by the Ejura Police days before he was murdered.

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service in the controversial letter warned Kaaka to put an end to a supposed "offensive conduct" or risk facing their action.

Kweku Baako speaking on the Ejura killing inquiry on Joy TV argued that the police did not issue any such warning notice to Kaaka and described the viral warning letter as "fake".

He explained that the Police Administration does not use the Ghana Coat of arms as the logo on their letterheads.

ece-auto-gen

Kweku Baako argued that upon sighting the letter, he sought a clarification from the CID boss, Commissioner of Police (COP) Ken Yeboah, who confirmed that the letter was indeed a fake one.

"...That warning letter was fake, completely fake. See, is this the police letterhead? Do they use the Coat of Arms? Police have a different symbol that they use, the police cannot use this, their letterhead does not contain this, this is a lie, take it from me," he argued.

"I checked with the Director-General of CID, I sent this to him to authenticate it for me and he came back and said, it was fake. And in fact, I even said something which I don't think they've done, that they should encourage the Ashanti Regional Police Command to issue a disclaimer," he added.

But A-Plus said veteran journalist is a "liar" who has been lying to Ghanaians for many years.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "When we were growing up, this man called Kwaku Barko was our mentor. Such a shameless old man who has thrown dust into the eyes of many people for years because they don't read.