Sammy Gyamfi said the constituency deserves a better legislator than someone who cannot speak in Parliament.

He went ahead to mock the incumbent MP, saying her fellow lawmakers refer to her as “Honourable yeah-yeah” due to her inactivity in the House.

National Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

Mr. Gyamfi said this during the launch of John Dumelo’s campaign as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

“Has she ever spoken since going to Parliament? Your MP is now called Honourable Yeah-yeah in Parliament,” he said.

“She has never spoken in Parliament. Have you ever seen her on TV? Have you ever heard her speaking Twi or Ga or even English? She’s called “Yeah-yeah” because she doesn’t speak in Parliament.

“She only responds “yeah-yeah” to everything, whether good or bad,” Mr. Gyamfi added.

Lydia Alhassan is set to face stiff competition from the NDC’s John Dumelo for the Aywaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.