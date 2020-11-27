Dumelo, who is the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency, clashed with the NPP’s candidate and incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan, at a debate organised by 3FM on Friday.

Lydia Alhassan arrived at the event very late, which led to an infuriated Dumelo asking her to apologise.

The actor cum politician also trumpeted some of his ongoing projects, saying the distribution of free laptops to tertiary students was by far the largest single initiative in the constituency.

John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan

“We have done a lot for the constituency. I’m a youth, an entrepreneur and a farmer. I know how it feels to be a youth in this constituency,” Dumelo said.

“Our works so far in the constituency is to provide employment and aid to the constituents. Our laptop policy is the single largest Initiative in the constituency.”

In a sharp riposte, Lydia Alhassan said Dumelo’s distribution of the laptops was not a well-thought project.

Speaking in Twi, she also suggested that Dumelo was “not reasonable” in going to dredge gutters in the constituency without following due procedure.

This angered Dumelo, who stood up to leave the debate but was subsequently persuaded by the moderators to stay.

Watch the video below: