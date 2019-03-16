It follows the construction of the Pokuase Interchange which has taken out of service about 330kV Aboadze-Tema transmission line traversing the road to enable the contractor to divert the power line.

GRIDCo anticipates that the construction works would be completed by Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

"GRIDCo has accordingly advised Power Distribution Services (PDS) to redistribute loads at various Bulk Supply Points to ensure system stability. This may result in outages to some electricity consumers," the statement said.

Some parts of the country have been currently experiencing intermittent power outages since PDS took over the management of ECG in February this year.

The Minority in parliament say the seeming power crises is as a result of government's inability to purchase fuel to power the various power badges.