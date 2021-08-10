Sheikh Al Maktoum agrees to refund $2.8m to Ghana for botched Sputnik V deal

It emerged that Ghana paid $2.8 million to Sheikh Al Maktoum for the procurement of Sputnik V vaccine.

This is contrary to an earlier claim by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, that the state has not expended any money towards the procurement of the vaccine through Sheikh Al Maktoum, a businessman based in Dubai.

A letter dated August 2, 2021, and signed by the Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and addressed to the businessman requested a refund of the amount paid for undelivered doses of the vaccine.

Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu in the letter said, “By this letter, I also wish to formally request for the refund of the remaining amount for the non-supplied doses, which should be the total amount paid to your office minus the amount due for the 20,000 doses you already supplied, in line with your earlier e-mail dated 25th July 2021 in which it was affirmed that on the 13th of April 2021, funds were transferred into your accounts as fifty percent (50%) advance for the initial batch of 300,000 doses.”

The letter was in reference to an earlier one dated August 5, 2021, from Sheikh Al Maktoum to the Ministry of Health.

“The Private Officer of His Highness, per the correspondence has honourably agreed to refund an amount of two million four hundred and seventy thousand dollars (US$2,470,000.00) being the balance left on the 50% advance payment of two million eight hundred and fifty thousand United States Dollars (US$2,850,000.00),” portions of the Health Ministry’s letter to the Finance Ministry read.

