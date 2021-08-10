RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Lady & boyfriend plead guilty in court after she stole her boss’s phone & cash for him

Andreas Kamasah

A lady and her boyfriend have pleaded guilty after they have been put before a court over theft.

Rebecca Isiche Elumbe, a Kenyan woman stole a phone worth KSh 40,000 from her employer in Nairobi and gave it to her boyfriend.

According to Tuko.co.ke, she has been charged in court alongside the lover to which they have pleaded guilty.

The news website reported that Rebecca stole the mobile phone, three sets of gold chains worth KSh 300,00 and cash amounting to KSh 90,000 from her employer Abdi's home in Royal Park Estate in Langata, Nairobi.

Another report by Nairobi News said the househelp proceeded to her boyfriend's house after stealing the items and gave him the phone, and KSh 1,000.

She then travelled to her Eldoret hometown a day after ostensibly to enjoy the rest of the booty, thinking she had escaped poverty for good.

Unfortunately for Rebecca, her boss, Abdi who had visited a hospital in South C was informed about the development back at home.

Indeed, when she returned, she realised that the briefcase in which she had kept the items was nowhere to be found.

She then filed a formal complaint at Lang'ata Police Station and at Eldoret Police Station and a search was mounted for Rebecca.

The law enforcement officers traced and arrested her before she led them to her boyfriend's house where he was found with the stolen mobile phone.

The couple was put before a court presided over by senior principal magistrate Phillip Mutua at the Kibera Law Courts on Monday, August 9 and they pleaded guilty to the theft charges, Tuko.co.ke reported.

The court is expected to rule on the case today, Tuesday, August 10.

