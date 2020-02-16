The Short Commission, which investigated the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election violence, recommended in its report that Mr Acheampong be reprimanded.

"The Commission recommends that Mr. Bryan Acheampong be reprimanded for his ultimate responsibility as Minister in authorizing an operation of that character and on a day of an election in a built up area," the report said.

The commission's report also held him responsible for the violence.

However, speaking on Agoo FM, Mr Acheampong, who has now been moved to the Interior Ministry as a Minister of State, described the commission's report as "bogus."

He said: “If you look at the report, about five hundred pages... Nothing puts me in the circle. Yet, strangely enough, in the recommendation, somebody went and wrote that I must take ultimate responsibility. Why must I take ultimate responsibility?

"There is nothing that says I’m responsible. If I’m responsible, I’m a man, a trained soldier, I’m responsible for my men and I will take responsibility for anything the ministry does.

“But if you come out and put individual liability, then you must come with proof and say that I gave the command, instruction and I signed out the order.

"Other than that, you place the liability on the ministry [and] not me as a person because that evidence never came out at the commission. In the recommendation, they were recommending that I take responsibility. How can you recommend that I take responsibility?"

The three-member Commission was tasked to probe the events of the violence which occurred during the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election.

It started its public hearings at the Christiansborg Castle, Osu, Accra on February 14.